NBCUniversal CEO Comments on a Potential WWE Sale

Comcast Corp, parent company of NBCUniversal, is among the many organizations discussed as potential buyers of World Wrestling Entertainment.

On Thursday’s Comcast earnings call, NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell was asked about the possibility of purchasing WWE.

Shell did not specifically mention WWE in his response, but stated that the company is always in acquisition mode if the right opportunity comes along.

“We are always looking for bolt-on acquisitions that bolster our businesses. Two examples: we bought DreamWorks [Animation]… and it has been paying off steadily since our acquisition. Just now, with Puss In Boots [The Last Wish], which is a big hit at the box office and really our entrance back into the Shrek universe, continues to make that acquisition look really favorable, And our Blumhouse investment over time, where we’re partners with Jason Blum, and we have a big hit, M3GAN, this month, which is coming out of that investment.”

You can listen to audio of this topic here, courtesy of Brandon Thurston:

NBCU executives Mike Cavanaugh and Jeff Shell in analyst Q&A responding broadly to a question this morning in their earnings call about acquisitions. They don't mention WWE though the question did. pic.twitter.com/pRqyvKSVdb — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) January 26, 2023

As of this writing, WWE has a $6.42 billion market capitalization.

Click here for more of our recent coverage on a potential WWE sale.

H/T to Deadline for the transcribed quote