Netflix Developing New Wrestling Drama From Former WWE Writer And “Wicked” Director

Netflix is developing a new professional wrestling-focused drama series titled “Tuesday Night Titans,” from former WWE writer Michael Notarile and Jon M. Chu, the acclaimed director of Wicked and Crazy Rich Asians.

According to a report from Deadline, the series is in the early stages of development. The show will reportedly follow a writer who teams up with her estranged childhood best friend, a “jobber” on the independent scene, as they both try to make it in the same massive wrestling company they idolized as kids. The story will deal with their personal demons and how the lines between “kayfabe” and reality become blurred.

The show’s title is a clear homage to the classic mid-80s WWF talk show of the same name, which Vince McMahon hosted.

Notarile worked as a writer on WWE’s main roster creative team from 2013 to 2015 and was a key figure in creating The New Day. The new series will join WWE’s flagship show, Monday Night RAW, on Netflix, which became its exclusive home in the US earlier this year.