Netflix Was Quietly Working on Hulk Hogan Docuseries Before His Passing

Hollywood insider Matthew Belloni has revealed that Netflix had been secretly developing a comprehensive docuseries about Hulk Hogan since 2024, which remained unfinished at the time of the wrestling legend’s passing at age 71.

The revelation came through Belloni’s report for Puck News, where he disclosed that WWE, Hogan, and Netflix had been collaborating on what would have been an extensive multi-part documentary series. The project featured over 20 hours of new interviews with Hogan that were filmed before his death from cardiac arrest.

“The Hulkster died mid-documentary: Hulk Hogan, who died today at 71, will be remembered for mainstreaming pro wrestling and bringing down Gawker. He also left behind an unfinished docuseries on his life that Netflix has quietly been working on since last year, per sources.” – Matthew Belloni

Production Details and Timeline

According to Belloni’s sources, director Bryan Storkel and producer Connor Schell’s Words + Pictures production company were spearheading the collaboration with WWE and Hogan on the multipart series. The extensive interview footage represents what would have been Hogan’s final comprehensive look back at his legendary career and controversial life.

While no official release date has been announced, the project’s existence highlights Netflix’s continued investment in wrestling-related documentary content. The streaming giant has already found success with wrestling documentaries, and this Hogan series was positioned to be another major addition to their sports entertainment catalog.

Netflix’s Wrestling Documentary Strategy

This Hogan docuseries follows Netflix’s pattern of high-profile wrestling documentaries, including their recent series on Vince McMahon. The streaming platform appears committed to exploring the complex personalities and stories that have shaped professional wrestling’s evolution into mainstream entertainment.

Adding to Netflix’s wrestling content lineup, a new docuseries titled “WWE: Untold” is scheduled to debut on July 29, demonstrating the platform’s ongoing partnership with WWE and commitment to sports entertainment programming.

Hogan’s Legacy and Final Interviews

The 20+ hours of interview footage with Hogan represents a treasure trove of insights from one of wrestling’s most influential and controversial figures. Known for mainstreaming professional wrestling and his high-profile legal victory against Gawker Media, Hogan’s story encompasses both the heights of entertainment success and the complexities of celebrity culture.

The fate of the unfinished docuseries remains unclear, though the substantial amount of completed interview material suggests Netflix may still move forward with the project as a posthumous tribute to the wrestling icon’s impact on sports entertainment and popular culture.

As the wrestling world mourns the loss of Hulk Hogan, this revelation adds another layer to his complex legacy—that even in his final months, he was working to share his story with fans one last time through what would have been his most comprehensive documentary project to date.

This story was originally reported by Matthew Belloni for Puck News. Belloni is a well-known Hollywood insider who covers the entertainment industry.