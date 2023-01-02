“Never” – Jim Ross is Done Talking About Infamous Wrestling Moment

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW commentator Jim Ross has had it with talking about the infamous 1997 Montreal Screwjob.

That year’s Survivor Series saw Bret ‘Hitman’ Hart lose the WWF Championship to Shawn Michaels despite never tapping to the Sharpshooter, after Vince McMahon called for the bell.

The infamous moment is cited by many as the birth of the evil Mr. McMahon character, while Bret would debut for World Championship Wrestling not long after.

Never

As WWE’s chief play-by-play announcer at the time, Jim Ross had a ringside seat to seeing the Screwjob go down.

Since then, Ross like others involved has spoken about what went down and what followed, but JR is saying enough.

On his Grilling JR podcast, the Oklahoma native expressed is frustration about having to relive the Screwjob.

“If we never talk about that [Survivor Series] again ever in my life, I’ll be very content. Having to relive it again and again [is awful.]” Jim Ross.

Hart would eventually return to WWE in January 2010 and has made appearances for the promotion ever since.

In an interview, Hart would say that Michaels’ WrestleMania 25 match with The Undertaker would play a role in his return, as he questioned how he could have so much hatred for Michaels, a man he also respected.

Punching the Boss

Hart has since made amends with Michaels and McMahon, but in the heat of the moment, the Hitman wasn’t in a forgiving mood.

After the match, Hart trashed the ringside area and backstage, punched McMahon in the face.

Speaking recently, Hart was pleased with punching the then-WWF Chairman, something no one had dared to do before.

“It was probably the greatest thing I ever did, in the sense that I stood up for myself like no other wrestler ever stood up for themselves.”

McMahon would be seen sporting a shiner for days after the incident and would later claim that ‘Bret screwed Bret.