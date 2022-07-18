New AEW (or ROH) Faction to be Pushed by Tony Khan

Tony Khan is said to be quite high on a new faction that is debuting on AEW Dark.

Factions in the wrestling business are simply meant to be. There are a ton of legendary stables in the business.

When wrestling fans think of factions, they reminisce on the days when The Four Horsemen ruled the earth, or when the nWo ran roughshod all over WCW.

Today, factions continue to be a key part of the wrestling industry.

You can add another faction to the list of current groups and this one has Tony Khan seeing dollar signs.

Tony Khan Gushes Over New Faction

(via JJ Williams)

A stable featuring former WWE NXT star Parker Boudreaux, Ariya Daivari (now Ari Daivari), and Slim J will be making its presence felt on AEW Dark at first.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reports that Tony Khan is very high on the group, which he’s calling the Trust Busters.

The idea is that Daivari is now rich after his trust came in on July 4.

Meltzer notes that a decision has yet to be made on whether or not this faction will be featured regularly on the AEW brand or ROH.

Boudreaux was released by WWE earlier this year, which came as a surprise as many felt he had big star potential. It was even reported that Edge wanted him to join The Judgment Day stable at one point.