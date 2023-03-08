New Details on WWE 2K23 MyGM Mode

2K Games is bringing back the MyGM Mode for WWE 2K23 after the mode returned in WWE 2K22.

It will be further expanded this year. On Tuesday, a video with Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze posted on the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel shared details on the movements made to the game.

Fightful provided a rundown of all the new features added to the mode, which allows fans to take control of a brand and be the authority.

The Details

This year’s mode will have 4-player gameplay and more while brands can now have a mid-card title on their brands including SmackDown with the WWE Intercontinental Championship, Raw with the WWE United States Championship, the Hardcore Championship for WCW and North American Titles for NXT.

2K is also introducing new match types are included in the MyGM mode as well as Triple Threat, Fatal 4-Way, Steel Cage, Backstage Brawl, Falls Count Anywhere, Submission, Iron Man, Last Man Standing, and Tornado Tag matches are all selectable in the mode.

Stephanie McMahon, Shane McMahon, Adam Pearce, and the option for an edited MyGM will be available. Xavier Woods, Tyler Breeze, Kurt Angle, Eric Bischoff, and Mick Foley are selectable GMs.

The mode also features seasons, allowing players to continue playing beyond WrestleMania while trying to reach the WWE Hall of Fame.

The standard edition of WWE 2K23 will be out on Friday, March 17, 2023, on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, and PC. Those who get the Deluxe or Icon editions will have access to the game on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.