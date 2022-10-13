New Era British Bulldogs to Debut at MLW Fightland 2022

The legendary team the British Bulldogs are back for a new era of wrestling and are set to make their debut at MLW Fightland 2022.

The original Bulldogs consisted of real-life cousins Tom ‘Dynamite Kid’ Billington, and Davey Boy Smith, and competed in their native UK, Japan, and North America.

The duo held the WWF World Tag Team Championships on one occasion and the Stampede International Tag Team Titles twice.

The New Bulldogs

In a statement on their official website, MLW confirmed that a new era of Bulldogs will be debuting soon.

The group, now a trio, will consist of Davey Boy Smith Jr., and his cousins Tom and Mark Billington, the nephews of the Dynamite Kid.

The group will take on the Bomaye Fight Club, consisting of Alex Kane, Mr. Thomas, and Myron Reed.

MLW Fightland will take place on October 30, 2022 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, better known as the stomping ground of the original ECW.

MLW Fightland

The debut of the new British Bulldogs is just one part of what is shaping up to be a stacked card.

The show will also see Sam Adonis, who signed with MLW this month, face a mystery opponent, while Jacob Fatu takes on Lio Rush.

Reigning MLW World Middleweight Champion Shun Skywalker will put his title on the line against an opponent yet to be announced.

In the main event, reigning MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone will defend against E.J. Nduka (Ezra Judge in WWE NXT) in a Last Man Standing match.