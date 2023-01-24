New Footage of the NXT Brawl at WWE Performance Center

WWE did an angle on Monday at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, with Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller.

Breakker retained his WWE NXT Title over Waller a few weeks ago at New Year’s Evil via count out. They will run it back at NXT Vengeance Day next month inside of a steel cage at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The angle was first seen when Miss Indiana USA Alexis Lete posted a video on her Instagram Stories in what was supposed to be a clip about what she’s been learning while training to become a WWE Superstar. At the end of the clip, you can see a bunch of other trainers and wrestlers swarm Breakker and Waller to try to break things up.

Another View

An alternate view of the fight can be seen below, where Breakker was throwing hands after taking down Waller.

Bron Breakker was not playing with with Grayson Waller in the slightest ??pic.twitter.com/Nm4To97rKX — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) January 24, 2023

A match or two will likely be added with the event a week away, but the current lineup features four matches. The other bouts previously announced for the show include NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne, NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. Gallus vs. Pretty Deadly, and NXT North American Champion Wes Lee vs. Dijak.