New IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Crowned At Wrestle Kingdom 17

Wrestle Kingdom 17 has played host to several notable title changes already, including the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title.

In a four-way bout, Taiji Ishimori wound up losing his strap to longtime junior heavyweight lead star Hiromu Takahashi. The bout also featured Takahashi’s longtime nemesis El Desperado and Master Wato. It was Wato who wound up eating the pin almost 17 minutes into the match.

Wrestle Kingdom 17 saw the first defense of the junior belt in six months. The long-running four-way angle between this quartet essentially held up the division for much of the closing stretch of last year. Before that, Ishimori’s feud with KUSHIDA had to be cut short when the returning former champ required time off due to severe illness.

Takashi champion again at Wrestle Kingdom 17

Where Does Hiromu Takahashi Go Following Wrestle Kingdom 17?

The now five-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion has a lot of options coming out of the Tokyo Dome. He did suffer a singles bout loss to Ishimori last year. Considering the fact that ‘The Bone Soldier’ didn’t get pinned, a title between the pair soon seems likely.

Interestingly, during and after the match, a confrontation between Los Ingobernables de Japon and NOAH faction KONGOH broke out. As the junior ace of LIJ, Takahashi could well have to fend off some NOAH invader challengers in the months to come.

A war between the two factions was first teased last year. Fan interest in a Tetsuya Naito vs. Katsuhiko Nakajima feud has been building for years now. While the pair did wrestle at the 2016 G1 Climax, Nakajima has come a long way since then.

For Hiromu Takahashi, this is another exciting prospect for his latest run on top coming out of Wrestle Kingdom 17.