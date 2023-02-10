New Japan Star Confirmed For Impact Wrestling Event

Impact Wrestling‘s upcoming No Surrender event recently had another star added to its line-up.

Former IWGP US Champion KENTA has been confirmed for the show. The colorful heel will tag with fellow Bullet Clubbers Chris Bey and Ace Austin to take on KUSHIDA, Chris Sabin, and Alex Shelley.

Sabin and Shelley, the Motor City Machine Guns, have both teamed with KUSHIDA in NJPW in the past. As the Time Splitters, the former 6-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion and Shelley were a major act in New Japan’s junior tag team division.

Since joining New Japan back in 2019, KENTA has found new life as a despicable but often funny heel act. Betraying longtime pal Katsuyori Shibata to join the Bullet Club, the former Pro Wrestling NOAH ace has found his niche in NJPW as an upper midcard villain in recent years.

KENTA Set For Grudge Match In NJPW

Before he makes his way over to Impact, KENTA will lock horns once again with his nemesis in New Japan: Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Tanahashi, the long-running ace of NJPW before Kazuchika Okada, has been butting heads with KENTA since the 2019 G1 Climax. Last year, the pair’s on-and-off feud hit a new peak with a hard-bumping, bloody no-disqualification bout at Wrestle Kingdom 16. There, Tanahashi seemingly vanquished the GTS creator once and for all for the IWGP US Championship.

KENTA as US Champion.

However, at last year’s G1, KENTA got another win over the longtime babyface favorite. Needless to say, regardless of who wins at The New Beginning in Osaka tomorrow, this rivalry is likely far from over.

Considering New Japan’s penchant for booking grudge matches to set up title challengers, the winner here could enter a singles championship race. Whether it’s the US, NEVER or World Heavyweight Championship remains to be seen.

