New Member of AEW Faction Teased

Could an AEW faction be on the verge of getting a new member?

When it comes to several wrestling promotions, factions are tried and true. AEW is no exception as there are plenty of stables within the company. Members of factions come and go and one group could be adding a new member.

With that said, this potential member likely won’t have an easy time getting into the faction.

Fresh Name For The Baddies?

During the Blood & Guts edition of AEW Dynamite, Jade Cargill successfully defended her TBS Championship against Leila Grey. After the match, Jade and her manager Stokely Hathaway, cut a promo before being interrupted by Kris Statlander and Athena.

Hathaway convinced Grey to stop Athena from hitting her finishing move on Jade. Grey shoved Athena off the top rope and attacked her before Cargill shoved her away.

Grey went to shake Stokely’s hand but Jade once again shoved her away.

Stokley has been seeking a new addition for The Baddies. The faction is down one less member after Red Velvet suffered an injury.

Fans will now wait to see whether Leila Grey got played or if she’ll have to work harder to gain the trust of The Baddies.