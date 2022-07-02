New Members Finally Join WWE SmackDown Faction

A WWE SmackDown faction has new members.

Stables in the world of wrestling are nothing new. The biggest group in WWE today is The Bloodline. Roman Reigns and The Usos have dominated the SmackDown brand but there’s another heel faction looking to make a splash.

The newest members have been introduced.

ma.çé and mån.sôör Join Maximum Male Models

Several weeks ago, Max Dupri, the leader of Maximum Male Models, promised he would introduce new members of his faction.

That didn’t end up happening as WWE used the storyline excuse that Dupri had travel issues. Dupri continued to stall on the reveal, claiming authority figure Adam Pearce wasn’t properly prepared for the big reveal.

Dupri finally delivered on the July 1 episode of WWE SmackDown.

The new members of Maximum Male Models are Mace, who is now known as “ma.çé” and Mansoor, who will be referred to as “mån.sôör” going forward.

ma.çé and mån.sôör had been tested as group members with Dupri during dark matches. It looks like they impressed WWE officials enough to be used on TV going forward.

Have you been titillated?