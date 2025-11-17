Laynie Luck Captures Vacant WWE ID Women’s Championship

Laynie Luck claimed the vacant WWE ID Women’s Championship on November 17, 2025, at Wrestling Open RI, completing an impressive single-night journey from qualifier to champion.

Initially absent from the main event card, Luck earned her championship opportunity by winning a six-woman qualifier against Angelica Risk, Jordan Blade, Kaitlyn Marie, Nixi XS, and Lili Ruiz. She then defeated five competitors in the main event elimination match—Brittnie Brooks, Notorious Mimi, Shannon Levangie, Tiara James, and Airica Demia—to secure the title.

The championship became vacant in October when inaugural champion Kylie Rae announced her pregnancy alongside the expiration of her WWE ID contract. Rae had served as the division’s cornerstone since its launch.

Luck’s victory establishes her as a premier talent in WWE’s ID development system. Her unexpected rise from last-minute qualifier to champion represents one of the division’s most compelling underdog achievements, positioning her as the new face of WWE ID’s women’s division.

The newly crowned champion’s next steps will be closely monitored as she begins her reign atop the developmental brand’s women’s division.