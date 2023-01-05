News on The Young Bucks’ Futures with AEW

Although it was originally believed that AEW reached out to The Young Bucks about negotiating a new contract, the two sides have yet to officially begin the process of doing so.

Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed the situation on Wednesday’s Wrestling Observer Radio.

According to Meltzer, the deals for both Nick & Matt Jackson are up at the end of 2023. AEW President Tony Khan is looking to “lock them in” to a new deal for multiple years.

Where Things Stand

“AEW contacted them and wants to start the negotiations, but there have been no negotiations as of today, and they are certainly not close to a deal,” Meltzer said on the show.

Alvarez noted that it’d been acknowledged by both sides that they should be negotiating, but that acknowledgment is all that has been done right now.

Meltzer stated it’s similar to when AEW re-signed Chris Jericho to a new deal despite him still having time on his existing deal.

On next week’s episode of Dynamite, The Young Bucks will team with Kenny Omega in the seventh and final match in their series with Death Triangle for the AEW Trios Titles.