Newest Member of the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame Announced

Former TNA/Impact Wrestling star Raven will take his place in the promotion’s Hall of Fame, the company has confirmed.

During last night’s Victory Road event, a video package confirmed Raven’s induction, using prose from Edgar Allan Poe’s ‘The Raven.’

The induction will take place at Impact’s Bound for Glory event on October 7, at the Albany Armory in Albany, New York.

Raven and Impact Wrestling

After runs in ECW, WCW and WWE, Raven joined Impact (then TNA Wrestling) on January 22, 2003, two days following his WWE release.

In June 2005, Raven would capture the NWA World Heavyweight Championship at that year’s Slammiversary.

After losing the World Championship to Jeff Jarrett, Raven would form the group Seratonin, consisting of himself, Frankie Kazarian, Johnny Devine and Matt Bentley.

Following a 2008 release from the company, Raven returned after over a year away in May 2009, working alongside fellow ECW alum Dr. Stevie (Steven Richards), and Daffney.

Raven’s final match for TNA/Impact came in November 2010, defeating then-TNA television Champion AJ Styles in a non-title match at a Live event.

Hall of Fame

Raven is the latest big name to join Impact’s Hall of Fame, which was founded in 2012 with the induction of Sting.

The Icon is one of three men to be both Impact and WWE Hall of Famers, alongside Kurt Angle and Jeff Jarrett.

The group also contains long-time Impact referee Earl Hebner, first-ever Knockouts Champion Gail Kim, and first World Champion in the promotion Ken Shamrock.

Team 3-D are the only tag-team to be inducted in the Hall of Fame, which also includes Impact veterans Abyss and Awesome Kong.