Nic Nemeth, Joe Hendry, Trick Williams
Image credit: TNA Wrestling, WWE NXT
HomeNews
News

Nic Nemeth Blasts Joe Hendry Over TNA Title Loss to Trick Williams

by Thomas Lowson

The TNA World Championship currently rests on the shoulders of a WWE NXT Superstar—a fact that hasn’t sat well with TNA Wrestling’s Nic Nemeth. In a recent interview with Andrew Pollard of WhatCulture Wrestling, Nemeth didn’t mince words about his frustration.

“I’m absolutely furious and pissed off about it, and that’s not a joke… He lost our world title. I am not okay with that.”

The “he” in question is Joe Hendry, who dropped the TNA World Championship to Trick Williams at WWE NXT Battleground. While Nemeth had praise for Williams, his primary issue lies in the belt leaving TNA’s hands.

“Trick Williams is a badass. He’s awesome. He’s got a great future, but he is an NXT talent who now is the TNA World Champion, and I am pissed off about it.”

Nemeth went so far as to suggest reviving Wrestler’s Court—a backstage tribunal once used to address locker room issues—as a fitting consequence for Hendry’s failure to retain the title. While Wrestler’s Court is a thing of the past, Nemeth believes Hendry’s loss warrants internal accountability.

Hendry had held the TNA World Championship since January 2025, after defeating Nemeth in a victory many fans saw as a long-overdue moment. With Trick Williams scheduled to appear on this week’s TNA iMPACT, it remains to be seen how both Hendry and Nemeth will respond to this crossover fallout.

TNA Wrestling Reacts To Trick Williams’ Historic Title Win
Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

Related News