Nick Hogan Joins Real American Freestyle After Father’s Passing

Nick Hogan will be a regular presence in Real American Freestyle moving forward, honoring the goals and legacy of his late father Hulk Hogan. At a press conference, Nick explained his role with the budding promotion.

“I will be here to represent his interests and his growth in this business, and to see it through all the way to the stratosphere.”

Real American Freestyle will officially launch on August 30. The company was announced in early 2025 by Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff. The promotion’s debut event will happen in Cleveland, Ohio, and is set to air on Fox Nation.

The promotion will go on ahead, despite the passing of Hulk Hogan aged 71 in July 2025. While the Hulkster will not be a physical part of the show, he will remain with Real American Freestlye Wrestling in spirit, according to his son.

“My dad, Hulk Hogan, will always serve as the commissioner for this league.”

As the wrestling world turns its eyes to Real American Freestyle Wrestling, many are wondering whether the new promotion will find its place in a saturated market. Whatever comes, the promotion will always be a home to Hulk Hogan, even after his passing.