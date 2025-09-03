Nick Hogan Suing Bubba The Love Sponge Over Planned Hulk Doc

Nick Hogan has filed a lawsuit against Bubba the Love Sponge over a documentary made by the latter about the late Hulk Hogan, TMZ Sports reports. According to the report, Nick filed the lawsuit on Tuesday in a Florida federal court after Bubba announced plans to release Video Killed The Radio Star: The Untold Story Of The Hulk Hogan Sex Tape Scandal. Bubba intends to release the doc later this month.

The lawsuit alleges that the project revisits the infamous 2012 controversy involving Hulk Hogan and Bubba’s then-wife, Heather Clem. It further claims the documentary unlawfully uses images from the sex tape, even including clips in a recently released promotional trailer.

The suit also claims that Bubba has been marketing the film using Hogan’s trademarks without the authorization of the Hogan estate. Nick adds that that releasing the project would breach a confidential settlement agreement reached in 2012 between Bubba and Hulk Hogan. That year, Hogan sued Bubba and Clem for invasion of privaxy and the lawsuit was later settled.

In the infamous sex-tape that would forever alter the legacy of the Hulkster, Hogan shares his racial comments to Clem. The tape would result in WWE firing Hogan and kicking him out of the Hall of Fame, though that was only revealed in 2018 upon his return to the Hall of Fame.

Nick is suing to stop the release of the documentary as well as for other unspecified damages. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on this developing story.



