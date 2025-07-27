Hulk Hogan, Nick Hogan
Nick Hogan: I’ve Lost My Mentor, My Hero, My Best Friend

by Thomas Lowson

Nick Hogan has spoken publicly for the first time since the passing of his father Hulk Hogan, who died at 71 of a reported cardiac arrest. In a heartfelt Instagram post shared on July 27, 2025, Nick thanked those who reached out in the days following his father’s death.

Though Nick never became a wrestler like his father, he has a connection to the business Hulk played a pivotal role in. In 2005, it was reported that Nick had been training at Rikishi’s school, and Nick would tease interest in wrestling during his role on Hogan Knows Best. In 2023, Hulk claimed that there had been talks within WWE of Nick facing Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 39, though WWE sources refuted the claim.

Nick’s tribute comes as the wrestling community continues to mourn the loss of Hulk Hogan. Nick’s step-mother Sky recently shared her own statement, admitting that she was not ready to lose the man she was only able to call her husband for a short time.

Hulk Hogan’s role in wrestling can never be understated, and tributes continue to pur in, our thoughts remain with his family, friends, and fans at this sad time.

