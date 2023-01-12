Nick Khan has Met with “Heavy Hitters” Named as Potential WWE Buyers (Report)

WWE is still on the market following premature reports of a sale, but higher-ups in the company hope this won’t be the case for long.

Last week, Vince McMahon returned to WWE to oversee a sale of the company but has since been appointed as Executive Chairman of the board.

Names reportedly interested in purchasing WWE include Comcast, FOX, Netflix, Amazon, and Disney, among others.

Nick Khan

This week, it was reported that the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund had purchased the promotion, but it was later clarified that a sale hasn’t happened yet.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that WWE CEO Nick Khan was recently in the vicinity of some influential names.

“Nick Khan was in Los Angeles when I was in Los Angeles…One hotel over from me. I didn’t know it at the time. Nick Khan went to football game Monday night, so he wasn’t on RAW. “he met with some heavy hitters, cause heavy hitters went to the college football championship game. Bob Iger [CEO of The Walt Disney Company,] Jimmy Pitaro [CEO of ESPN] so, I guess those names will ring some bells.” Dave Meltzer.

Summer

There was a time when the sale of WWE seemed impossible, but now Vince McMahon and others are eager to make it happen.

On his show, Meltzer gave a timeline as to when to expect a deal to be reached.

“They are looking to sell by the middle of the year. JPMorgan is helping them.” Dave Meltzer.

Neither WWE nor the Saudi Public Investment Fund have commented on the reports of a deal between the two parties.

