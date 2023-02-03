Nick Khan on WWE Sale Timeline: “Maybe Three Months”

WWE CEO Nick Khan has publicly commented on when the possibility of a WWE sale will happen.

Khan appeared on CNBC’s Squawk Box to talk about Thursday’s earnings call. During it, he noted that he feels a sale of the company will happen “quick” and speculated it might be a done deal within three months.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter had previously reported the company had been hoping to sell by mid-summer.

Comcast Out of The Race?

Co-host David Faber told Khan that he has heard “probably not at this point” regarding Comcast, the parent company of NBCUniversal, buying WWE. NBCU has had a longtime partnership with WWE and currently has the TV rights to WWE Raw, NXT, and WWE Network content on Peacock in the United States.

Another co-host mentioned the likes of Amazon and Netflix could be buyers, while Faber also brought up Endeavor, who owns the UFC.

Khan added that “we’re still bullish on Comcast being possible.” He mentioned they got a warm reception in the marketplace for those who are interested and they want to get a sale done before the TV rights deal not to eliminate any potential buyers.

Khan doubled down on his previous comments from the earnings call that Vince McMahon is willing not to be part of the company if the buyer doesn’t want him part of it.

A CNBC article noted that “McMahon’s potential future involvement in WWE has become an early sticking point in preliminary talks with various buyers, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because the discussions are private.”