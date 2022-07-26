Nick Wayne’s Flight Diverted Due to a Bomb Threat

Nick Wayne and his mother were on a plane ride home when the flight was diverted due to a bomb threat.

They were flying to Seattle from Frankfurt, Germany, on Condor flight DE2032 when a bomb threat was found written on a bathroom mirror. The flight changed course over Greenland and landed in Keflavik, Iceland.

Iceland police conducted a search of all carry-on items and passenger belongings. On today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez noted that Nick’s mother was interrogated because she had eyeliner, and the threat was scrawled in eyeliner or makeup on the bathroom mirror.

According to a report from Air Live, two hundred sixty-six people aboard the flight have been sent to an area guarded by police. It is not clear if the passengers are still being detained.

Shayna Edwards assured family that they were okay in a Facebook post by writing the following, courtesy of Slam Wrestling:

“Yes, Nick and I were on a flight with a bomb on it. Yes, it was 6 hrs of madness like I’ve never experienced. Yes, we are safe. No, we are not home. And no, I don’t know when we will be.”

Nick is the son of late wrestler Buddy Wayne and the grandson of Ed “Moondog.” He was given an AEW contract in February 2022, contingent on finishing high school.

On Sunday at the PROGRESS Chapter 136: 24/7 event from the Electric Ballroom in London, England, Wayne defeated Robbie X.