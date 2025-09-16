Nigel McGuinness & Partner Expecting First Child: Our Crumpet is Toasting!

Nigel McGuinness is thriving both in and out of AEW, and now the British star has shared some major personal news. On Instagram, McGuinness’ partner, Kaori Takee, revealed that the couple is expecting a child. Alongside photos of the two together—featuring a visibly pregnant Takee—she wrote that “something magical has happened” and playfully referenced Nigel’s English roots by adding, “our crumpet is toasting.”

The announcement was quickly met with an outpouring of congratulations from fans and colleagues across the wrestling world. WWE’s Natalya shared her best wishes, while AEW’s Taya Valkyrie expressed her excitement. Dustin Rhodes, PROGRESS Wrestling, and Jimmy Jacobs were among others who also sent messages of support.

McGuinness and Takee are the latest to join wrestling’s wave of baby announcements in 2025. Pete Dunne and his partner Demi welcomed another child in May, Roman Reigns became a father for the sixth time in July, Naomi stepped away from her WWE Women’s World Title reign due to pregnancy, and Mark Briscoe celebrated the arrival of a baby boy in August.

This is a joyful new chapter for McGuinness and Takee as they prepare for parenthood. Everyone at SEScoops sends their congratulations and best wishes to the couple at this exciting time.