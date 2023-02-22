Nikkita Lyons Reveals How Long Knee Injury Will Keep Her Sidelined

NXT star Nikki Lyons says she will most likely be out of action for the remainder of 2023.

Lyons sustained a serious knee injury during her most recent match, which took place on the January 20 edition of NXT Level up.

She later revealed on social media that she tore her ACL and meniscus. She’s keeping a positive attitude about the setback and expressed gratitude for the people who are supporting her during this tough time.

She wrote, “This comeback is personal. Thank you to all who consistently show love & genuine support every week. You have know idea how much it means to me.”

Nikki Lyons Delivers the Bad News

As seen in the above video, Lyons appeared on Tuesday’s edition of NXT TV. During a backstage segment involving Tiffany Staton, she explained that doctors have pegged her recovery time at around one year.

WWE used Lyons’ announcement as a chance to get heat on Stratton, who said Lyons would be gone from action permanently if she had anything to say about it.

It’s a tough break for the 23-year-old star from Las Vegas, but injuries are a very real aspect of this business. She’s pretty active on social media and will surely keep her fans apprised of her recovery journey. Follow her on Twitter at @Nikkita_WWE.

