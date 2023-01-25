Nikki Bella Addresses The Bella Twins Not Appearing on WWE Raw 30

The Bella Twins (Nikki & Brie Bella) were initially advertised weeks ago to appear at WWE Raw XXX on Monday night.

They weren’t advertised the week before the event and didn’t show up at the event. While speaking on Instagram Live, Nikki explained why they didn’t appear on the show. It all came down to them being booked from Monday through Thursday with Artem Chigvintsev on a busy media schedule to promote the premiere of “Nikki Bella Says I Do” on Thursday night. She stated that it’s a WWE-owned show, and that’s why there were so many trailers for it during Raw.

“We were hoping, I think it was weeks ago, we were talking about going to Raw. They said they had nothing for us. We were booked on media on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, and then there was maybe an idea. Our whole team, including WWE and everyone else, had booked us for Monday in New York. Whatever you see of stuff, all of a sudden, stories change; that’s to clean up and throw it on people, nope. We had all these commitments per the company we work for and everyone else. I know people like to throw it on people, but I’m not going to let that happen,” she said.

#WWEWomenDeserveBetter

After the show, Nikki and Brie spoke on Instagram, noting the lack of women’s clips on Raw 30. Becky Lynch and Bayley were scheduled to compete in a cage match on the show, but the match was cut short due to the opening segment going long. The hashtag “WWEWomenDeserveBetter” began trending after the show.

Nikki said she loves the fans for sticking up for the women and said it wasn’t about them for bringing this up. Instead, it’s about the women of the past to the ones in the company now.

“I understand why so many people are upset, especially our fans when it’s something like Raw 30.”

Nikki noted that people have their own memories and come from various eras.

“I love that you’re doing the hashtag, and you’re going to see a lot of narratives play because people have to protect themselves and you’re going to get a lot of women blamed and people calling them crybabies. No, we put in just as much effort and work. All those women do, all of them, from every era. Not just women, men too.”

