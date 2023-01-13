Nikki Bella And Artem Chigvintsev Reportedly Not Legally Married

Former WWE Divas Champion Nikki Bella and partner Artem Chigvintsev recently got married on the aptly titled Nikki Bella Says I Do.

The four-part series focuses on the couple’s wedding from August 2022. This is the latest in a long line of reality TV ventures starring the Bella twin. Along with her sister Brie, Bella was a leading star in Total Divas before moving onto a spin-off show about just the two of them. Her relationship with John Cena during the 2010s was often a key focus of both shows.

Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella first met when she went on the 25th season of Dancing With The Stars. Chigvintsev, a dancer on the show, was partnered with the Total Bellas star. In the years since, they have also had a son together.

The new series touches on Bella’s own issues with commitment as she moves forward with getting legally hitched. Now, though, it appears the reality TV series may not be quite as real as viewers might have initially hoped.

Fans of the series recently discovered that, according to public records, Artem Chigvintsev is not legally married. Given the nature of the show, this has certainly come as quite a shock to viewers.

Considering the entire show revolves around the pair marrying, it calls into question the realism of the reality TV series. With Total Bellas coming to an end in 2021, this new series was expected to mark Nikki Bella’s return to the reality TV medium.

Despite the new 4-part series coming to E! on Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsevs wedding, they’re not legally married. Fans found recent public records post-“wedding” listing him as legally unmarried and are upset they feel lied to. WWE Star framed this show as her finally overcoming commitment issues and getting legally married, but really, its just a cash grab in front of 10 guests claiming to say I Do. – Deuxmoi

In more recent years, the former WWE Superstar has been focusing more on game shows. Last year, she was a judge on America’s Got Talent: Extreme and the host of Barmageddon. Bella’s WWE career saw many highlights including the longest WWE Divas Championship reign in history and headlining WWE’s first all-women’s PPV, Evolution.

It remains to be seen what sort of blowback this recent reveal about her news series will receive.

