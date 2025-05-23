Nikki Bella Clarifies July Announcement: Movie Role, Not WWE Evolution 2

Former WWE superstar Nikki Bella is setting the record straight regarding her involvement in a potential WWE Evolution 2 premium live event this summer.

In April, Bella generated significant buzz among wrestling fans when she hinted at an upcoming revelation, stating there would be “a really big announcement that people are going to be so excited for in July.”

Given concurrent reports suggesting WWE is bringing back the all-women’s premium live event this summer, many interpreted her remarks as confirmation of the show and her own involvement.

However, speaking on “The Nikki & Brie Show,” Bella definitively addressed the misconception. “

I did not confirm the Evolution pay-per-view,” she emphasized. “The thing I was saying that I was going to be part of in July — I just need to kill this because I see it everywhere. I’m in a movie.”

While Bella cannot yet reveal specific details about the film, she expressed enthusiasm for the project, describing it as featuring “a great character” that was “a lot of fun to play.”

WWE has not officially announced WWE Evolution 2, but is expected to take place from Atlanta, GA the weekend of July 12-13.

The original WWE Evolution took place in October 2018, marking the company’s first all-women’s pay-per-view event.