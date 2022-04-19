Nikki Bella Open to WWE In-Ring Return

WWE Hall Of Famer Nikki Bella isn’t opposed to returning to WWE for more in-ring work.

Aside from making a very brief appearance in this year’s Women’s Royal Rumble match, Nikki Bella hasn’t wrestled in a match since 2018. Bella fell short against then-RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey at a live event in Italy. Recently, Bella participated in a Q&A video for “America’s Got Talent: Extreme,” where she serves as a judge.

During the Q&A, Bella was asked about a potential in-ring return. She responded by saying that, as long as the doctors continue to clear her, she’s open to it. However, she’d much rather wait a few years until her son is a little older, so he can appreciate seeing her wrestle ringside. She also noted that it’d be a dream come true to win the Women’s Tag Team Titles with her sister, Brie Bella.

“As long as the doctors say yes,” Bella said (via Wrestling Inc.). “And especially with my sister. When we left is when they brought in the tag championships, tag titles. I kind of would like it more when my son is three or four, because it be a dream of mine, especially as a woman, is to have one of the best matches of my career with my son sitting at ringside and being like ‘that’s my mom!’

“I really would like to go back with my sister one day, fight for the tag titles and win them once in front of our kids. That would be amazing.”

Bella is one of the most accomplished female WWE stars of all time. During her run with the company she racked up two Divas Championship runs, and also has the longest-ever reign as Divas Champion in history. She also had the opportunity to headline the first-ever all-female WWE pay-per-view (PPV), WWE Evolution back in 2018.

She challenged Ronda Rousey for the RAW Women’s Title in the main event, ultimately coming up short.