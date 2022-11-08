Watch: Nikki Cross Throws Title in the Trash on WWE Raw

The November 7th edition of WWE RAW is in the books and what an eventful show it was.

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair made her way to the ring fresh off her victory over Bayley in a Last Woman Standing match at WWE Crown Jewel. She was accompanied by former Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Asuka.

Asuka and Alexa Bliss captured the Women’s Tag Team Champions on last week’s RAW but lost them back to Dakota Kai and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL at the premium live event on Saturday. The trio called out Damage CTRL and suggested a WarGames match at Survivor Series. Nikki Cross attacked from behind and a brawl broke out.

Bianca, Asuka, and Alexa have to find two partners before Survivor Series: WarGames on November 26th. Damage CTRL will add one more superstar before the match.

Nikki Cross Wins 24/7 Title & Throws It Away

Later on RAW, Damage CTRL spoke to Nikki backstage and wanted her on their WarGames team. Bayley added that Nikki doesn’t have to wait until Survivor Series, she can get her aggression out tonight against Dana Brooke.

Nikki cackled and made her way to the ring. She proceeded to demolish Dana Brooke as Bayley watched on from commentary. Cross hit a Swinging Neckbreaker and pinned Dana Brooke to win the 24/7 Championship.

After the match, Bayley draped the title on Nikki’s shoulders as she walked backstage with a crazed look in her eyes. Nikki then thew the title away in a trash can (or at least attempted to) and kept walking with Damage CTRL behind her.

