Nikki Garcia to Pay $3,500 A Month, $200k This Year, In Child Support After Split

Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev’s tumultuous split is now officially behind them, as the former WWE star has finalized her divorce from the Dancing with the Stars pro. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Nikki will pay Artem $3,500 per month in child support for their son, Matteo. The financial settlement also includes two lump-sum payments totaling $200,000—$100,000 upfront and another $100,000 due by the end of 2025.

Nikki will also cover the full cost of Matteo’s speech therapy, while both parents will share expenses for extracurricular activities. Nikki, who has teased returning to WWE, will remain full control of her business ventures including her wine label, Bonita Bonita. Custody arrangements stipulate that the exes will alternate major holidays with Matteo each year.

The couple married in 2022 but Artem was arrested in August 2024 following claims of domestic violence. Artem, however, countered by alleging Nikki was the aggressor and the couple reached a settlement in November 2024. Now, the court has finalized their agreement.

With this marriage behind her, Nikki is ready to do more in wrestling after appearing at this year’s Royal Rumble PLE. With Chelsea Green being open about a potential hair vs. hair match, it appears to be just a matter of time before fans see the longest-reigning WWE Divas Champion in the ring again.