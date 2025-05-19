Nikki Garcia Is Ready for Flirty French Fling At Monaco Grand Prix

Nikki Garcia’s marriage to Artem Chigvintsev is over, and now the WWE Hall of Famer is ready for some fun. While speaking on the Nikki and Brie Show, Nikki gushed about attending the upcoming DraftKings yacht party during the Monaco Grand Prix. Nikki shared that whilst in Europe, she’s ready to get her flirt on with the men on the boat.

“Yeah. In France. Mhm. Vacay fling. I mean, it would be fun. What an experience. Talk about a yacht. Monaco vacay fling, have some good makeouts. That’s what I’m saying. Single Nikki is coming to France!”

Brie Garcia pitched for her sister to join dating apps, an idea Nikki quickly shot down. Saying she prefers to go “old-school,” Nikki discussed her dream-scenario when in Europe.

“I’d like a moment like sipping an Aperol Spritz sitting by the pool and then an F1 driver walks by.”

Nikki’s revelation comes after she recently shared that she’s been on a few dates, her first after her marriage to Chigvintsev ended with plenty of drama. While Garcia isn’t looking for a life-long commitment at the Monaco Grand Prix, she won’t say no to some yacht-based fun.