Nikki Garcia on Divorce, Child Support & Prenup Regrets: ‘I Broke My Neck for That Money’

WWE star Nikki Garcia recently spoke openly about her divorce from Artem Chigvintsev on her SiriusXM podcast, The Nikki & Brie Show, sharing details about their settlement and reflecting on what she learned from the experience.

Garcia confirmed that she paid her ex-husband $200,000 as part of their divorce settlement. “Yes, I had to give him $200,000,” she said, addressing public speculation about the arrangement.

During the mediation process, Garcia recalled an interesting observation from the judge. “This is the first time in all the years I’ve done this, where a woman had to pay a man,” the judge reportedly told her. “You should be so damn proud that you built such an empire that someone wants a piece of it.”

Despite the payment, Garcia said she felt the settlement was reasonable considering her financial situation. “I got a steal. I’m not going to lie,” she noted, suggesting the amount could have been higher.

The divorce has changed how Garcia thinks about future relationships, particularly regarding prenuptial agreements. She admitted that she hadn’t wanted one before her marriage to Chigvintsev, viewing it as potentially unromantic. Now she feels differently.

“Prenup no matter what. Doesn’t take my love away, it’s just because of what I’ve been through,” she said.

Garcia also took time to address rumors and criticism she’s faced online. “I haven’t lied about one thing… I’ve lived in my truth. I know how to take accountability. I know what it’s like not to be perfect,” she said.

Garcia’s willingness to discuss these personal details provides insight into how divorce settlements work when women are the higher earners.