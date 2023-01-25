Nikkita Lyons Announces Injury: Torn ACL & Meniscus

One of the top up and comers in WWE‘s developmental system is taking a positive outlook on an injury that will keep her out of the ring for several months.

On Wednesday, Nikkita Lyons announced specific details regarding her knee injury. Unfortunately, her she’s torn her ACL and meniscus.

Despite the setback, she remains full of love, light and positivity. Many athletes would see this as a serious career setback, but Lyons is taking a different outlook. Instead of focusing on the injury, she sees this as a life lesson and is laser focused on making a comeback.

Nikkita Lyons Announces Knee Injury

Lyons’ most recent match for WWE took place on the January 20 edition of NXT Level up. In her Level Up debut, the 23-year-old from Las Vegas defeated Jakarta Jackson.

SEScoops wishes Nikkita Lyons a speedy recovery from this injury.