Nikkita Lyons Shuts Down Rumor About Missing SmackDown

Nikkita Lyons has shut down a rumor about her recent removal from SmackDown Live.

Initially, Lyons and Zoey Stark vs. Natalya & Sonya Deville was advertised for last week’s SmackDown in a Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament bout. However, that bout did not happen, as Natalya and Deville instead took on the NTX duo of Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne).

Dolin and Jayne actually won the match, advancing in the tournament. They’ll now compete in a semi-finals bout next week. It should be noted that Stark suffered an injury during her match against NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose last week at NXT Heatwave.

(via WWE)

A subsequent report suggested that Lyons was actually pulled from SmackDown after she wasn’t allowed into Canada for the show. Canada has strict immigration policies on those traveling to the country, and Lyons is not vaccinated against COVID-19.

Canada requires proof of vaccination upon entrance to the country. However, Lyons has since denied that her vaccination status had anything to do with her removal from the show, responding to a fan on Twitter.

Lyons assured fans her removal had nothing to do with COVID-19, but seemed reluctant to give the true reason at this current point in time. However, she did tease potentially revealing the real reason behind her removal soon.