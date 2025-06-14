Nixon Newell Details Car Crash She Was In Days After WWE Release

Nixon Newell was released from WWE in late 2024, marking the second exit of the former Tegan Nox. Speaking to Busted Open Radio, Newell shared how losing her job was just the start of a very bad period in her life, both personally and professionally.

“Wrestling had to take a backseat for me. Like, literally within days of being released, I was in a massive car wreck. So I’d been dealing with that.”

As she recovered and contemplated her life post-WWE, wrestling was no longer the focus for Newell, something that was “tough to admit.” Now though, Newell is back and ready to make an impact.

“I’m taking the initiative—doing promos, taking pictures, putting myself back out there—doing everything I can to get the name Nixon Newell back in people’s minds.“

Newell has already made waves in several promotions since her release. With wrestling firmly back in the forefront of her life, Newell shared that she never plans on leaving this business.

“I see myself doing nothing but wrestling for the rest of my life. Whether that’s being an active wrestler, a producer, a trainer, a coach—whatever it is. Wrestling has been my life since I was 16. This is my 14th year in wrestling.“

Time will tell what Nixon Newell does next, but not even a car wreck or a release can keep her doing what she loves the most in this world.