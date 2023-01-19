New Matches Added to NJPW Battle in the Valley 2023 (2/18)

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced two new matches for the upcoming NJPW Battle in the Valley event.

AEW star Eddie Kingston will face former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White. This bout was originally scheduled for NJPW STRONG Autumn Action, but was postponed due to Kingston testing positive for COVID-19. Also signed, Homicide will battle “Filthy” Tom Lawlor in a Filthy Rules Fight. These matches are in addition to a title defense by Kazuchika Okada and Mercedes Moné’s NJPW in-ring debut.

It all goes down Saturday, February 18, 2023, at San Jose Civic in San Jose, California. NJPW Battle in the Valley 2023 will stream live on FITE. The event is now available for purchase for $19.99.

Battle in the Valley Matches

Here’s an updated look at the card for Battle in the Valley:

Mercedes Moné vs. KAIRI for the IWGP Women’s Championship

Jay White vs. Eddie Kingston

Tom Lawlor vs. Homicide in a ‘Filthy Rules’ Fight

Alex Coughlin vs. J. R. Kratos

David Finlay vs. Bobby Fish

Kenta vs. Fred Rosser for the Strong Openweight Championship

Plus, the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship will be defended in a match TBD.