NJPW Battle In The Valley Results: Kairi vs. Mercedes Monè, Loser Leaves NJPW Match

New Japan Pro Wrestling holds its event, Battle in the Valley, on Feb. 18 at the San Jose Civic in San Jose, California.

One of the featured matches will be IWGP Women’s Champion Kairi defending her title against Mercedes Monè. The event marks Monè’s first wrestling match since leaving the WWE. Another match on the card will be Jay White vs. Eddie Kingston in a Loser Leaves NJPW match. It’s rumored that White could leave the company when his contract expires.

NJPW: Battle in the Valley airs live on FITE TV for $19.99 at 10 PM ET/ 7 PM PT. Fans who miss the event can watch it later with an NJPW World subscription.

Make sure to follow all the NJPW: Battle in the Valley results as they happen below!

The match order can still change.

NJPW Battle In The Valley Results