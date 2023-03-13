NJPW New Japan Cup 2023 Results: Will Ospreay vs. Mark Davis, EVIL vs. Jeff Cobb

New Japan Pro Wrestling will resume its second round of the New Japan Cup on March 13 at the Item Ehime in Ehime, Japan.

The main event will have Will Ospreay take on his United Empire faction member Mark Davis in the second round of the New Japan Cup. In the co-main event, EVIL will compete against Jeff Cobb. The winner of Ospreay vs. Davis and EVIL vs. Cobb will face each other in the next round of the New Japan Cup on March 17.

NJPW will stream their event live on NJPW World at 6:00 AM ET/3:00 AM PT. However, to watch the New Japan Cup, fans must subscribe to their service, which is $9.99 in the United States.

Check back here for the results, as we will update after each match!

New Japan Cup 2023 Results (3/13)