NJPW New Japan Cup 2023 Results: Hirooki Goto vs. Kyle Fletcher, Tonga vs. Henare

New Japan Pro Wrestling will continue its second round of the New Japan Cup on March 12 at the Shiga Pref. Cultural Industry Community House Event Hall in Shimotara Maibara, Shiga, Japan.

The main event will have Hirooki Goto take on Kyle Fletcher in the tournament’s second round. Fletcher defeated Goto’s tag team partner Yoshi-Hashi to advance in the New Japan Cup on March 10. Goto will try to get revenge for his partner as both aim to move to the next round. The co-main event will feature another New Japan Cup second-round match between Never Openweight Champion Tama Tonga and Aaron Henare.

The event went live on NJPW World for free at 4:00 AM ET/1:00 AM PT. However, to watch more of NJPW’s New Japan Cup, fans must subscribe to their service, which is $9.99 in the United States.

Check back here, as the live results will be updated below!

New Japan Cup 2023 Results (3/12)