NJPW Star Reveals 2023 Opponent Wish List

At Forbidden Door, fans who aren’t regular viewers of NJPW got introduced to a variety of talent. Even fans who don’t watch NJPW are familiar with names like Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Jay White.

One wrestler who made a name for themselves for their performance was the “Wild Rhino” Clark Connors. Connors was a replacement for Tomohiro ISHII in the four-way match for the All-Atlantic Championship. Connors didn’t have an easy task as he faced PAC, Malakai Black, and Miro.

Connors speared Miro through a table on the outside. He also hit his finisher, the Trophy Kill, on PAC. He firmly got fans on his side with a standout performance.

Clark Connors Reveals Wish List

Connors missed some time last year with an ongoing herniation injury. He detailed his experience in a Twitter thread last July. He returned to the ring in October against Minoru Suzuki.

On social media, Connors revealed his 2023 opponent wish list. The list is a who’s who across the wrestling universe, starting with one-half of the NJPW Strong and IMPACT tag team champions, Alex Shelley.

The rest of his list, read “Wild Style”:

-Lio Rush

-Ishimori, El Desperado, or Hiromu

-Joey Janella

-Trey Miguel

-EFFY

-“Session Moth” Martina (in a deathmatch…in Ireland)

–Chris Jericho

-ISHII or Shingo Takagi

-YOSHI-HASHI

–FTR vs. Connors and Gabriel Kidd

–Wheeler Yuta

–Orange Cassidy

2023 Wish List…. Wild Style pic.twitter.com/zK83dIqFfC — Clark Connors (@ClarkConnors) December 31, 2022

All of these matches would be bangers and Connors could make a strong case for Wrestler of the Year.