Tuesday, January 3, 2023
NJPW Heading to Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia in April

By Michael Reichlin
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced two more upcoming shows in the United States. Two ‘Collisions’ will rock the US this coming April.

  • Saturday, April 15: NJPW Capital Collision
    Washington, D.C. (Sports and Entertainment Arena)
  • Sunday, April 16: NJPW Collision in Philadelphia
    Philadelphia, PA (2300 arena)

Tickets for both events go on sale next Friday, January 13.

In addition to these shows, fans on the West coast can see NJPW live at Battle in the Valley on Saturday, February 18, San Jose, CA.

Visit NJPW1972.com for a complete listing of New Japan’s upcoming tour dates.

