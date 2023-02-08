NJPW x IMPACT Multiverse Event & Matches Announced for WrestleMania weekend

WrestleMania weekend just got bigger as IMPACT Wrestling, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced a co-promoted show.

The event will take place on Thursday night, March 30, at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, with stars from both promotions competing. There will be numerous first-ever dream matches confirmed.

The show, titled Multiverse United: Only The STRONG Survive, is slated to air live on pay-per-view on fite.tv, starting at 8 p.m. PST.

The Matches

Some of the top matches announced for the show include IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander taking on KUSHIDA while “Speedball” Mike Bailey battles Will Ospreay in the co-main event.

The match between Bailey and Ospreay will be their fifth singles match against each other, with the first taking place in 2015 while their most recent bout coming in August 2022.

“Will Ospreay is the best professional wrestler in the world, after me,” Bailey said. “So, this will be the best professional wrestling match of the year.”

Also set for the show is Jeff Cobb vs. Moose. IMPACT’s X Division Champion Trey Miguel, Ace Austin, and Chris Bey are advertised to appear. At the same time, NJPW will be represented by KENTA, Rocky Romero, Minoru Suzuki, Clark Connors, Kevin Knight, Fred Rosser, and many others.

Tickets for Multiverse United start at $60 and go on sale this Friday at 10 am EST on highspots.com. Fans can get front-row seats for $350 each. There will also be limited VIP seats that are perk-filled, including an exclusive event t-shirt, commemorative ringside photograph, and more.