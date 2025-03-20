David Finlay Wins 2025 New Japan Cup

David Finlay has emerged victorious in the 2025 New Japan Cup, securing a pivotal win over Shota Umino in the tournament final.

The match, held at City Hall Plaza Aore Nagaoka in Niigata, Japan, was a closely contested bout that lasted 27 minutes. Finlay’s victory marks his first New Japan Cup title, and it earns him a shot at the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Hirooki Goto at NJPW Sakura Genesis on April 6th.

Finlay’s path to the final included a notable semifinal win over two-time tournament winner Zack Sabre Jr. This victory showcased Finlay’s determination and skill, as he overcame strong competition throughout the tournament.

In the final match, Finlay initially took control but faced significant challenges as Umino targeted his leg, causing Finlay considerable pain. However, Finlay persevered and eventually secured the win with his Overkill finisher.

Post-match, Finlay celebrated with his War Dogs teammates and issued a stern message to Umino, emphasizing the need to adopt his approach to achieve success. You can watch the full replay now on the New Japan World streaming service.

This win not only highlights Finlay’s growth as a wrestler but also sets up an intriguing title match against Goto, who confidently asserted that Finlay cannot stop the “Goto Revolution.” The stage is now set for a compelling championship bout at Sakura Genesis.