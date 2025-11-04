Hiroshi Tanahashi Discusses Current Plans for His Final Match

Hiroshi Tanahashi will compete in his retirement match at Wrestle Kingdom 20 in January 2026, ending an incredible in-ring career. With the end just two months away, it remains unclear who he will face in his final wrestling match.

New Japan Pro Wrestling recently held a press event featuring talent, including Tanahashi, who also serves as NJPW President. When the topic of his final opponent came up, Tanahashi asked fans to remain patient.

“Please wait a little longer. I’ve fought many different wrestlers throughout my career. I’ll make sure to announce who I want to be [facing].”

At the recent Gifu tournament, Gedo shared that he intends to prepare an opponent for Tanahashi’s final match. While Hiroshi remains in the dark, he is optimistic that Gedo will find the right person.

“Gedo has a long career and a lot of connections. I don’t know how he’ll use them, but I’m sure he’s a player with whom I have some kind of relationship.”

Tanahashi announced his retirement plans in October 2024, giving fans plenty of time to come to terms with his in-ring farewell. After his retirement, Tanahashi will commit full-time to his corporate role within New Japan.

Speculation remains rampant about Tanahashi’s final opponent with some even suggesting WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura. At a recent WWE event in Japan, Nakamura made reference to Tanahashi, who responded on social media.

Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on Hiroshi Tanahashi’s retirement, including coverage of his final match.