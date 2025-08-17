Konosuke Takeshita Wins G1 Climax, Earns IWGP World Title Shot

AEW’s Konosuke Takeshita has etched his name in the history books by winning the 2025 G1 Climax. Takeshita defeated EVIL in the finals of G1 Climax 35 at Ariake Arena, claiming the tournament trophy and a shot at the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

Despite being a singles match, the bout was anything but one-on-one. EVIL’s House of Torture allies would make themselves known often in the match, aiding their member. Rocky Romero rushed to ringside to help even the odds, while Zack Sabre Jr. physically removed Ren Narita from the equation.

In a post-match speech, Takeshita revealed that doesn’t just want to challenge at Wrestle Kingdom 20—he wants to walk into the Tokyo Dome as champion. Now, Takeshita intends to challenge for the gold, currently held by Zack Sabre Jr. before the January 2026 event.

Takeshita’s victory capped off a career-defining G1 run, and his celebration was punctuated by a live performance from BALLISTIK BOYZ, the group behind this year’s tournament theme song. It remains to be seen if Takeshita can follow up this victory with an even bigger one when he challenges for the title.



