NJPW And Stardom Announce New Women’s Title

New Japan Pro Wrestling and Stardom wrestling have announced the creation of a IWGP Women’s championship in conjunction.

The official English Twitter account of Stardom revealed that this title will be defended not only in Japan but in NJPW events within US as well.

The inaugural IWGP Women’s Champion will be crowned at the NJPW X Stardom joint show from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo Japan, in November later this year:

Just announced in today's Stardom 2022 Strategy Meeting:

? The IWGP Women's Championship!

? NJPW and Stardom are creating this title for defenses not only in Japan but also in the US on New Japan Pro Wrestling events, appealing to the world with the rich IWGP history! — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) July 29, 2022

Stardom noted that the World of Stardom championship and the Wonder Of Stardom championship will remain the main titles of the company.

The red and white belts will be the titles defended at Stardom shows regularly. Though the IWGP belt could be defended on big Stardom events.

This is a big news as NJPW has never had a women’s title in the 50+ years of history of the company. This announcement means that we might see the creation of a separate women’s division in the promotion.

There is no word yet on if the officials are planning to hold a tournament to determine the contenders for the upcoming championship match.

It’s possible that they may just name the contenders for the title match. We will keep you posted on any new information about the belt.