NJPW Champion To Miss Multiple Events Due To AEW Injury

An injury suffered during a match for AEW will keep Tomohiro Ishii out of action and force the veteran to miss events for New Japan Pro Wrestling. A statement from New Japan confirmed that Ishii suffered a dislocated shoulder while appearing at an AEW event in October. At this time, it is not known publicly when he will return to action.

“On October 22, at an AEW event in San Antonio, Texas, Tomohiro Ishii sustained a dislocated right shoulder. “As a result, Ishii will miss action on forthcoming events, with his return to be determined. “We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Ishii wrestle, and appreciate your understanding. NJPW joins fans in wishing Ishii a full and fast recovery.”

This is certainly a blow for New Japan, where Ishii is the reigning NJPW Strong Openweight Champion. In NJPW, Ishii is also a six-time Openweight Champion, two-time IWGP Tag Team Champion and three-time NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champion.

With Ishii on the shelf, AEW is missing yet another notable name from its roster. In addition to Ishii, the company is missing Kota Ibushi, who is recovering from a fractured femur suffered during the AEW Collision: Homecoming episode. Other notable names out of action due to injuries and recoveries include Will Ospreay, Buddy Matthews, Jay White, and Adam Cole.

Ishii lost to PAC during the match in which he suffered his injury, and fans will just have to wait and see when he returns. We here at SEScoops are sending our best to the 49-year-old and wishing him a speedy recovery.