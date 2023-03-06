NJPW’s New Japan Cup 2023 Results: David Finley vs. Tomohiro Ishii, IWGP Tag Team Championship Match

New Japan Pro Wrestling will hold its second day of the New Japan Cup tournament on March 6 at the Ota Ward General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan. March 6 marks the 51st anniversary of the first NJPW event.

The main event will have IWGP Tag Team Champions Yoshi-Hashi, and Hirooki Goto defend their titles against Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kazuchika Okada. The event also has two New Japan Cup tournament matches, with David Finley taking on Tomohiro Ishii and Shota Uno facing Yujiro Takahashi.

The event will stream live on NJPW World for free at 4:30 AM ET/1:30 AM PT. However, to watch more of NJPW’s New Japan Cup, fans must subscribe to their service, which is $9.99 in the United States.

If you would like more results for this week’s events in wrestling, please check back on our results section. We will also update you with live results as they happen during the event down below.

#NJPW turns 51!



An anniversary spectacular, headlined by the IWGP Tag Team Championships and the first round of the New Japan Cup!



Live, English and FREE!



No signup needed on https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA!



?? 1:30am PT / 3:30am CT / 4:30am ET

?? 9:20am GMT#njpw51st #njcup pic.twitter.com/1fXFS5g3Ak — njpwworld (@njpwworld) March 5, 2023

New Japan Cup 2023 Results (3/6)