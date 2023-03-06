NJPW’s New Japan Cup 2023 Results: David Finley vs. Tomohiro Ishii, IWGP Tag Team Championship Match

New Japan Pro Wrestling will hold its second day of the New Japan Cup tournament on March 6 at the Ota Ward General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan. March 6 marks the 51st anniversary of the first NJPW event.
The main event will have IWGP Tag Team Champions Yoshi-Hashi, and Hirooki Goto defend their titles against Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kazuchika Okada. The event also has two New Japan Cup tournament matches, with David Finley taking on Tomohiro Ishii and Shota Uno facing Yujiro Takahashi.
The event will stream live on NJPW World for free at 4:30 AM ET/1:30 AM PT. However, to watch more of NJPW’s New Japan Cup, fans must subscribe to their service, which is $9.99 in the United States.
New Japan Cup 2023 Results (3/6)
- El Phantasmo & Kenta def. Kosei Fujita & Zack Sabre Jr
- Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis & Will Ospreay def. Satoshi Kojima, Toru Yano & Tama Tonga
- Ren Narita, El Desperado & Minoru Suzuki def. Dick Togo, Sho & EVIL
- Sanada, Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito vs. Aaron Henare, Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb
- Lio Rush & Yoh vs. Bushi & Hiromu Takahashi
- Shota Uno vs. Yujiro Takahashi- New Japan Cup Tournament Match(1st Round)
- David Finley vs. Tomohiro Ishii- New Japan Cup Tournament Match(1st Round)
- (C) Yoshi-Hashi & Hirooki Goto vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kazuchika Okada- IWGP Tag Team Championship Match