NJPW’s New Japan Cup 2023 Results: Tetsuya Naito vs. El Phantasmo, Sanada vs. Taichi

New Japan Pro Wrestling will hold the start of this year’s New Japan Cup tournament on March 5 at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

The main event will have Sanada taking on Taichi to determine who will move forward in the New Japan Cup. Last year, Zack Sabre Jr. was the talent who won the annual tournament. Another match on the card will have Tetsuya Naito taking on El Phantasmo in the opening round of this year’s tournament.

The event will stream live on NJPW World, but fans must have a subscription. An NJPW World subscription costs $9.99 in the United States.

If you would like more results for this week’s events in wrestling, please check back on our results section.

