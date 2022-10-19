No, AEW Did Not Snub Kenny Omega on His Birthday

One month out and fans are still talking about the backstage brawl that occurred in AEW following their ALL OUT 2022 pay-per-view event. The incident, which is still under investigation, involved CM Punk, Kenny Omega, Ace Steel, and the Young Bucks, all who are still suspended from action aside from Steel, who was released by AEW this morning.

Some fans were speculating on Omega’s status with the company as the AEW social media team did not post anything about the Cleaner on his birthday on October 16th. However, AEW did make a birthday post for Fuego Del Sol, who shares a birthday with Omega. He just turned 27. This led to some controversy as some fans started taking unnecessary shots at Del Sol for doing nothing.

Fuego Del Sol Fires Back At The Trolls

Fuego is not the type of talent to just let silliness fly. He took to Twitter and revealed that Omega specifically told the AEW social media team not to post about his birthday, a request he made as early as a year ago. Del Sol’s full tweet reads:

“Only commenting on this because there are still articles and comments that are using me and my birthday to comment on Omega. I love Omega as much as the next fan. He told socials not to post about his birthday last year. Learn how to UNTAG me before you spew your hate and B.S.!”

This isn’t the first time Del Sol has tried to clear the air regarding a misconception about him. He went on Twitter recently and explained that his angle with Malakai Black was something that Black pushed for, and was not forced upon the House of Black faction.

